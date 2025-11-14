Tanzania: Ruto Lauds Tanzanians for Their High-Quality, Innovative Products

Nairobi — KENYAN President William Ruto has commended Tanzanian entrepreneurs for producing high-quality and innovative products.

President Ruto made the statement during the 25th EAC MSMEs Trade Fair taking place at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya, when he visited the Tanzanian entrepreneurs' pavilions.

The Kenyan President further urged Tanzanian entrepreneurs to continue collaborating with their counterparts from Kenya and other East African Community (EAC) member states to exchange experiences, learn new production techniques, and explore markets within the EAC region and beyond.

ALSO READ: Why Tanzanian teen mothers prefer informal education

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Additionally, he stated that the goal of the Heads of State of EAC member countries is to address non-tariff barriers that continue to hinder trade across border areas.

Opening the trade fair, Ruto underscored that tackling non-tariff barriers is key to unlocking faster and more predictable regional trade.

He noted that the EAC Summit provides Partner States with an opportunity to raise and address long-standing trade bottlenecks.

"This Trade Fair highlights the practical challenges MSMEs face at border points and reinforces the need for coordinated solutions that reduce delays, harmonise procedures and enhance the movement of goods across the region," Ruto said.

The EAC Deputy Secretary General for Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Annette Mutaawe Ssemuwemba speaking on behalf of the EAC Secretary General said that to benefit fully from the continental market there's need for stronger local production and regional value chains, free movement of goods, services and investments as well as greater support for MSMEs to access finance, technology and markets across borders.