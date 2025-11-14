Africa's Migration, Humanitarian Agenda Require Urgent Action - AU Commissioner Twum-Amoah

Addis Ababa — Africa's migration and humanitarian agenda require urgent, coordinated action, solidarity, and a people-centered approach, according to Amma Twum-Amoah, African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

A two-day 5th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Migration, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons is underway at the African Union Commission Headquarters.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting that opened today, the Commissioner said "restricting the movement of our own people within their own continent undermines our integration and limits our growth."

Twum-Amoah underscored the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons as vital tools for continental integration and economic growth.

The right to move, trade, and live across the continent should be viewed as a driver of unity and opportunity but not division, she said, pointing out the need to keep health and humanitarian issues above politics to prevent crisis, protect lives, and rebuild communities.

The outgoing Chair of the Bureau of the Fourth STC, Dickson Matembo, noted for his part that the approach undertaken to provide African solutions to African problems as outlined in Agenda 2063 is beginning to bear fruit.

He urged the incoming chair to keep migration and humanitarian affairs at the center of political discourse not at the margins of policy.

Matembo underlined the need to full operationalization of the African Humanitarian Agency (AfHA) and the establishment of AU Migration Center of Excellence as the continent's moral and institutional compass.

Ethiopia's Justice State Minister Belayhun Yirga said, "We believe in addressing this issue collectively rather than separately, as it is a matter of great significance that requires a united and coordinated approach among member states.

In recognition of the commitment and active engagement in the areas, Ethiopia has been selected to serve as the Vice Chair of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) for the coming two years, he added.

The newly elected members of the Specialized Technical Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons are Cameroon, Ethiopia, Libya, Nigeria, and Zambia, with Cameroon serving as the new Chair of the STC-MRIDP Bureau.