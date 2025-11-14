Ethiopia Open for Responsible, Mutually Beneficial Mining Investment - Mines Minister

Ethiopia, a country that is building globally competitive institutions, laboratories, and a simplified licensing system, is open for responsible, transparent, and mutually beneficial mining investment, Mines Minister Habtamu Tegegn announced today.

He stressed that the ministry is committed to global standards and investor-friendly policies to accelerate growth in Ethiopia's mining sector.

Speaking at the 4th Mining and Technology Expo MINTEX Ethiopia 2025 that opened at Addis International Convention Center, Habtamu noted that Ethiopia's mining sector is entering a new era.

"MINTEX Ethiopia 2025 marks a turning point in our mining journey," the Minister said, highlighting Ethiopia's rise as a major gold exporter in Africa and its growing natural gas resources.

Gold mining projects such as Kurmuk, Midroc, and Tulu Kapi are launching soon, positioning Ethiopia as a leader in African gold production, he revealed, stating that those developments promise economic resilience and inclusivity

According to him, Ethiopia's mining exports now contribute over 40 percent of national export earnings and the government has prioritized mining as one of five economic pillars, driving reforms and building investors' trust.

"Our country is not only rich in resources, it is also rich in opportunity," Habtamu stated, adding that Ethiopia has vast mineral wealth, including critical minerals, hydrocarbons, geothermal energy, gemstones, and construction materials.

Currently, mega projects like gas-to-liquid, fertilizer, and oil refinery plants are underway with over 10 billion USD invested in the Ogaden Basin. These projects include essential infrastructure for long-term growth.

The Minister further said the government is committed to environmental protection and community development.

Habtamu finally emphasized that "Ethiopia is open for responsible, transparent, and mutually beneficial mining investment".