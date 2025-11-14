Ethiopia: Over 6,000 Repatriated Ethiopians in Quarter Year Receive Social Support

13 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — More than 6,000 Ethiopians repatriated in the first quarter of the Ethiopian fiscal year through citizen-centric diplomacy were provided with essential support to enable them rejoin their families, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Huria Ali revealed.

The state minister told ENA that awareness creation on illegal human trafficking has been carried out based on the communication strategy designed by the ministry.

A National committee is also established to mitigate human trafficking, she noted.

Moreover, concerted efforts have been exerted to enable citizens benefit from jobs created in development activities.

Opportunities have also been created to facilitate the safe and legal deployment of citizens through bilateral agreements, it was learned.

The state minister further pointed out that the community has a vital role in uplifting citizens' lives.

