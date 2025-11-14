Ethiopia's Quest to Secure Access to Red Sea Pillar to Nat'l Interest, Regional Security - OLF Senior Official

Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is fundamental to maintain its national interest and to regional security as a whole, a senior official of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Kejela Merdasa , emphasized.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Kejela described Ethiopia's loss of its sea access as a "legal injustice" and an "unjust act committed without any legitimate basis."

The Red Sea had long served as Ethiopia's commerce and civilization hub for centuries as illustrated by historical archives and writers--widely known to generations, Kejela noted.

He added that the Red Sea had served as a living testimony and expression to Ethiopia's historical prominence and natural boundary since the Kingdom of Aksumite, based on historical evidence.

Kejela lamented the departures that followed in the aftermath of 1991, when Ethiopia was excluded from the Red Sea region, a situation he attributed to a political conspiracy.

He argued that this development deprived Ethiopia of its vital maritime access, weakening its economic potential and vulnerability to regional geopolitical unpredictable circumstances.

Kejela recalled the time when Ethiopians and Eritreans lived under one umbrella, describing their division was orchestrated by historical enemies just to advance their interest.

So, the decision that led Ethiopia to lose its ownership of access to the Red Sea did not have legal basis and it is a crime committed against the country, he pointed out.

The Assab Port and its surrounding area, which was a sovereign part of Ethiopia, is 500 kms from Asmara but near to Ethiopia, Kejela noted.

However, it is regrettable to witness the Assab area without any infrastructure development activities, apart from the prior infrastructure previously built by Ethiopia, he stated.

He stressed that Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the Red Sea is a fundamental aspect its national interest and a key pillar to regional security.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen and advance a peaceful, mutually beneficial approach to secure access to the Sea based on the principle of give and take, he noted that such cooperation would contribute significantly to Ethiopia's overall economic growth.