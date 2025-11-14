Somalia: Several Flights Diverted From Somaliland Airspace As Government Enforces New Clearance Rules

Several international flights were diverted away from Somaliland's airspace in recent days after failing to obtain clearance under newly enforced aviation rules, aviation sources told Horn Diplomat on Thursday.

The aircraft, which the sources declined to identify because of the sensitivity of the matter, were rerouted to Djibouti and Ethiopia after Somaliland instructed airlines to seek authorisation before entering its skies.

Officials said the diversions show the directive is now being actively enforced and may reduce overflight fees previously collected by Somalia.

Somaliland Briefs Foreign Diplomats on Airspace Dispute

Following the Airspace Dispute, Somaliland briefed representatives of the United Nations, European Union, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and other international partners on what it described as continued interference by Somalia in the Somaliland's airspace and immigration systems.

Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi told diplomats Somaliland was acting to protect its sovereignty.

"The people and government of Somaliland stand together in safeguarding our sovereignty. We will not accept interference from Mogadishu in any matter concerning our internal affairs," he said.

Aviation Minister: "Only authorised aircraft may enter our skies"

Minister of Civil Aviation Fuad Ahmed Nuh said Somaliland had informed all airlines of the requirement to obtain permission before entry.

"Somaliland's airspace is used daily by around 90 aircraft. We have informed all airlines that they must obtain authorisation before entering," he said.

"Forty percent have already complied. Those that do not comply are being instructed to divert," he added.

A special aviation committee told diplomats that Somalia would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from actions Somaliland views as unsafe or unlawful.

Somalia E-Visa Data Leak Raises Security Concerns

Separately, Somalia is facing a cybersecurity incident involving its newly launched e-Visa platform.

According to widely shared posts on social media, a major data breach exposed passport photos, identification documents and visa applications belonging to foreign nationals, including citizens of the United States and United Kingdom, as well as diplomats, aid workers and other travellers.

Somaliland officials say the system has no legal authority over travel to Somaliland and warn that the breach poses serious data-security and privacy risks for international visitors.

