Angolan Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Domestic Diamonds Traceability

12 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Victor, reaffirmed the Angolan government's commitment to the traceability of domestic diamonds, from extraction to the end consumer, in line with the Kimberley Process's established rules.

In an interview with Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) about Angola's participation in the Kimberley Process ministerial plenary meeting in the United Arab Emirates, Victor noted that the country has already acquired certification machines to verify the origin of diamonds.

He added that, in order for Angolan diamonds to be truly 'blemish-free', further work is required, such as establishing cooperatives of artisanal miners to curb illegal mining and increase and diversify the country's diamond production.

The official also condemned the illegal exploitation of diamonds by people in an irregular migratory situation.

The ministerial plenary meeting of the Kimberley Process is an international gathering at which member states of the diamond certification system will discuss and assess issues relating to trade regulation and the fight against conflict diamonds.

At the meeting, minutes will be approved, reports from committees and subcommittees will be discussed, and the main challenges and proposals of the Kimberley Process will be debated. Chairpersons for the following year will also be elected.

The Kimberley Process is a multilateral certification scheme for diamonds, designed to prevent the purchase and sale of blood diamonds, particularly those originating in regions of conflict, civil war, and human rights abuses. ACC/QCB/DAN/AMP

