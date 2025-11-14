Rwanda, Poland Partner With UN to Boost Industrial Safety

Rwanda has partnered with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Government of Poland to strengthen national capacities for responding to industrial and natural hazards.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, UN ink new cooperation framework to accelerate inclusive development

The agreement, signed on November 12 at UNIDO headquarters in Vienna, was officiated by UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller and Rwanda's Permanent Representative to UNIDO, Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, with the participation of Poland's Ambassador Marek Szczygiel̸.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project, titled "Strengthening Rwanda's capacities to respond to industrial and natural hazards," will be implemented by UNIDO in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Brigade of the Rwanda National Police.

In 2016, UNIDO pledged to help Rwanda realise its plans to develop industries, following discussions between its top leadership and President Paul Kagame.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, UN unveil Rwf1.43 trillion five-year cooperation strategy

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the project will include a comprehensive feasibility study, risk assessment, and a roadmap to improve firefighting and emergency response systems, with a second phase expected to support training and the provision of specialized equipment.

During the signing, Bakuramutsa noted that the initiative reflects Rwanda's commitment to international cooperation and aligns with the country's Vision 2050 and National Strategy for Transformation, aimed at building a modern, green, and competitive economy.

According to Müller, the partnership "marks the beginning of a triangular collaboration--Poland as an emerging donor, UNIDO with its expertise, and Rwanda on its path toward resilient, sustainable development."

The new partnership with Poland builds on the growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and green technology.

In February last year, Rwanda and Poland signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in these areas, during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Rwanda.