Rwanda: UN Peacekeeping Missions Need Realistic Mandates, Says Rwandan Envoy

Rwanda has urged the United Nations to rethink the current approach to peacekeeping operations, calling for realistic mandates, stronger community engagement, and deeper investment in addressing the root causes of conflict rather than focusing narrowly on military interventions.

Delivering Rwanda's statement during the Fourth Committee debate on the comprehensive review of peacekeeping operations on November 11, Rwanda's Military Advisor to the UN, Col Deo Mutabazi, warned that current peacekeeping models are being undermined by funding shortages and politically driven decisions that risk reversing hard-won progress in conflict zones.

He expressed concern that the liquidity crisis facing UN peacekeeping had led to arbitrary cuts in mission budgets and personnel, sometimes without consideration for critical political events such as elections or ongoing security risks.

"We just witnessed a mathematical action of percentage cuts," he said, describing the process as unfair and damaging to the professionalism that has long defined multilateral peacekeeping.

Mutabazi outlined four key priorities for reform.

He emphasized the need to address root causes of conflict, arguing that no amount of military capability or technology can protect civilians more effectively than political dialogue and efforts to tackle governance failures, corruption, social injustice, discrimination, and poverty.

He also called for realistic and legally sound mandates, noting that missions often operate under overly ambitious or unclear directives that erode trust with host nations and put peacekeepers at risk.

"How do we hold a mission accountable for an unrealistic mandate?" he asked, while also questioning the current "penholdership" system that allows a few states to shape mandates to serve their interests.

Mutabazi highlighted the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which recognizes the role of regional and subregional forces in peace enforcement. He said such forces are often better positioned to create the stability needed for effective UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.

Mutabazi said future peacekeeping operations, especially those with limited resources, should strengthen direct interaction with local populations through outreach activities in health, sanitation, environmental protection, and education.

"Engaging with the community builds trust and helps counter misinformation and hate speech," he noted, adding that Rwanda's own experience has shown that local partnerships enhance civilian protection and mission effectiveness.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to international peacekeeping and paid tribute to peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Rwanda remains committed to global peace and stability," he said, "and to ensuring that peacekeeping continues to serve the people it is meant to protect."