Zimbabwe: Mugabe Jnr Convicted for Drug Possession - Pleads for Leniency, Says He Is a Single Father of Two

13 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Junior, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been convicted of unlawful possession of drugs and is set to be sentenced this afternoon.

During mitigation, Mugabe, 33, pleaded for leniency, telling the court he is a single father of two children.

"I am a farmer, single father of two, earning US$7,000 a month, a first-time offender and pleaded on own accord."

He was arrested in October after police allegedly found two sachets of dagga, a pack of Rizla, and a white dagga crusher in his sling bag during a traffic blitz in Harare.

Mugabe was initially granted US$300 bail by Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki after spending two nights in custody.

According to court papers, he was stopped after driving against a one-way street along 2nd Street Extension in a silver Honda Fit, registration number AGY 5850.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira told the court that the recovered dagga, weighing two grams and valued at US$30, would be tendered as an exhibit.

"The accused acted unlawfully," Chigumira said during the trial, adding that Mugabe refused to sign the police seizure receipt.

Mugabe is represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

