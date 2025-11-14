South Africa: Over 80 Unroadworthy Vehicles Removed in Gauteng Wide Crackdown

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, through its enforcement unit, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), has taken 84 unroadworthy vehicles off the road during intensified stop-and-search operations conducted between 3 and 9 November 2025.

The high-impact operations form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government's comprehensive road safety strategy aimed at tackling lawlessness, enhancing compliance with traffic regulations, and safeguarding the lives of road users across the province.

According to the department, the discontinued vehicles were found to be in serious violation of road safety standards, with many failing critical roadworthiness tests due to faulty brakes, worn-out tyres, and defective lighting systems.

The GTI's swift action prevented these hazardous vehicles from continuing to operate on public roads, reducing the risk of crashes linked to mechanical defects.

In addition to the discontinued vehicles, GTI officers uncovered widespread levels of non-compliance among public transport operators.

Key offences recorded during the week-long blitz included:

· 54 minibuses operating without valid licence discs,

· 40 minibuses discontinued for mechanical and safety defects, and

· 72 drivers operating without valid driving licences.

A total of 1 539 infringement notices were also issued for various traffic and transport-related offences. Of these, 557 were handwritten and 982 were processed electronically using GTI's e-Force enforcement gadgets, a demonstration of the department's commitment to leveraging technology in promoting compliance and accountability.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the GTI for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach, reaffirming the department's zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance.

"The discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step to protect lives on our roads. Public transport operators must understand that non-compliance will not be tolerated. We remain resolute in our mission to create safer roads and restore order within the public transport sector," Diale-Tlabela said.

The GTI, comprising 96 highly trained officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), continues to roll out targeted enforcement operations across Gauteng to identify and remove unroadworthy vehicles, apprehend illegal operators, and ensure adherence to road safety standards.

Maintenance work underway on R24

Meanwhile, the Department of Roads and Transport has urged motorists to exercise caution along the R24, where milling and resurfacing work is currently underway.

The project is expected to be completed by Sunday, 16 November 2025.

"Motorists are urged to exercise caution, plan for possible delays, and use alternative routes where feasible."