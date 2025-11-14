Somalia's Cabinet Discusses Security, Cultural Cooperation and Law Enforcement

13 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Federal Cabinet on Thursday held its weekly meeting, approving agreements with Saudi Arabia on media and cultural cooperation, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also addressed national security and preparations for upcoming local council elections in Mogadishu.

The Somali Police Chief and the Head of the Banadir Regional Police presented reports on progress in maintaining public safety and measures to secure the elections.

The Cabinet commended the Somali National Armed Forces for successes against al-Shabaab extremists and ongoing efforts to protect citizens.

It also condemned recent acts that violated Islamic values and harmed civilians, calling on security agencies to hold those responsible accountable under the law.

