Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr Fined U.S.$300 Following Conviction for Illegal Drug Possession

13 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Late former President Robert Mugabe's son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Junior (33), has been fined US$300 after being found guilty of unlawful possession of drugs.

Mugabe appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, who ordered him to pay the fine or serve four months in prison if he defaults.

He was convicted on Thursday after pleading for leniency, telling the court he is a single father of two children.

Mugabe was arrested in October after police allegedly found two sachets of dagga, a pack of Rizla, and a white dagga crusher in his sling bag during a traffic blitz in Harare.

According to court papers, he was stopped after driving against a one-way street along Second Street Extension in a silver Honda Fit.

He was represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

