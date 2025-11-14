Uganda Moves to Separate Regulator and Operator Roles in Civil Aviation Sector

Uganda has proposed a major reform in its civil aviation sector, with plans to separate the regulatory and operational functions of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

The draft report outlining this move was presented to the Minister of Works and Transport on Wednesday, signaling a step towards aligning the country's aviation sector with international best practices.

The internal review by UCAA recommends the creation of an autonomous airports entity to handle operational functions, allowing the authority to focus solely on regulation, safety, and security.

Under the proposal, UCAA would concentrate on four key areas:Safety and security regulation,Provision of air navigation services,Economic regulation of airport charges,Consumer protection

"The separation of regulator and operator roles is a global trend in the aviation industry, and Uganda is taking steps to align itself with this best practice," said a senior official familiar with the proposal. "This move is expected to improve efficiency, enhance safety and security, and strengthen the overall governance of the sector."

The draft report was developed in consultation with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the Office of the Attorney General, and Parliament.

A representative from ICAO welcomed the initiative, describing it as a "positive step towards strengthening the regulatory framework of Uganda's aviation sector." They added that ICAO is committed to supporting the government in implementing this important reform.

If adopted, the proposal will have far-reaching implications, including the establishment of a new autonomous airports entity and the restructuring of UCAA's operations. The government is expected to release further details on the implementation plan in the coming weeks.