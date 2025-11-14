Rwanda: How International Students Are Integrating in 'Very Safe and Peaceful' Rwanda

opinion

From Madagascar, Gabon, Senegal, Sudan, and beyond, thousands of young people are choosing Rwanda not only for academic reasons but also for the unique cultural experience it offers. According to the Higher Education Council (HEC), the number of foreign students studying in Rwanda over the past seven years has risen from 1,400, in 2017, to 9,109 in 2024 and is still going up.

Safety is consistently the first factor that led foreign students to Rwanda. They say the country's reputation as one of Africa safest and cleanest countries plays a major role in attracting students from around the continent.

"Rwanda is a very safe and peaceful country, which makes it a comfortable place to study. People here are very welcoming and friendly," said Wadah Muzamil, a Sudanese student at University of Lay Adventists of Kigali (UNILAK).

The country's commitment to development, innovation and gender equality also create a stable and inspiring environment.

Affordable tuition fees and a reasonable cost of living, Muzamil said, make Rwanda stand out as an accessible academic destination in East Africa. In Sudan, for example, Muzamil said, tuition for an entire academic year is around 1,000$ to 1,500$, while in Rwanda it is about 500$.

A number of international students describe Rwandans as respectful, polite, and genuinely interested in other cultures. Although some may appear reserved at first, foreign students noted, they quickly become warm and open.

For many, integration starts with art especially local dance, music, and cuisine.

Ophélie Emanoela, a Malagasy student, and Ousmane Nzamba Gueye, a Gabonese-Senegalese student, both at Kigali Independent University (ULK), found an entry point into Rwandan culture through traditional dance.

'I like Kinyarwanda love songs and traditional music'

"My integration with the traditional dance in Rwanda is wonderful. I love dancing, and once I discovered these dances, I tried them with my Rwandan friends," said Nzamba. "If you love dancing, you automatically love Rwandan music. I like Kinyarwanda love songs and traditional music. I was surprised that people here like an artist from my country, Oliver N'Goma."

"Rwandan cuisine is less diverse than what I am used to. There are different dishes such as isombe [a traditional Rwandan dish made primarily from mashed cassava leaves], ibishyimbo [beans] and Sambosas... However, I appreciate the simplicity and accessibility of local dishes," said Emanoela.

"One of the most surprising aspects I noticed is the punctuality and organisation in community events," the Malagasy student added. In particular, the monthly community work exercise, Umuganda, impressed her not only for its organisation but also for the collective spirit behind it. Residents come out early in the morning to, jointly, clean their neighbourhoods, repair public spaces or support community projects.

For many international students, witnessing such kind of community involvement is both surprising and inspiring. It shows how much unity and responsibility matter in Rwandan culture, added Emanoela.

Foreign students' experience shows how cultural expression can become a bridge between communities, helping new students feel at home.

"During a wedding ceremony that I attended in Kigali, I was surprised to see that at the city hall, several couples get married at the same time, something quite different from my country, Gabon," said Darla Chaïna Mabicka, a student at ULK.

"Another difference I noticed is the dowry. It's a symbol of alliance and respect between families. Here, the bride's family receives a cow, a sign of honour, wealth and a blessing in their culture, along with some agricultural tools," she added. "Back home, in Gabon, money, loincloths, drinks and some other gifts, is what is considered as dowry."

Learning Kinyarwanda is one of the biggest adjustments for foreign students, but many embrace the challenge.

Muzamil said he tries to learn new Kinyarwanda words every time. "It's not always easy to communicate, but I'm getting better every day."

This only helps with day-to-day interactions but also deepens a foreign student's sense of belonging within the community. Despite the cultural differences, many of the students agree that Rwanda offers a peaceful rhythm of life that allows them to focus on their study and gradually adapt.

Beyond individual experiences, lecturers also acknowledge the importance of institutional efforts aimed at making Rwanda a welcoming place for foreign learners. Albert Fils Nzayurugo, a lecturer from the Mass Communication Department at East African University Rwanda (EAUR), said "universities have made significant progress in supporting foreign learners."

Institutions of high learning now invest heavily in building an inclusive environment through intercultural activities, mentorship programmes and student led initiatives, he said. "There is a genuine effort to ensure students from diverse backgrounds feel part of the campus community. The spirit of mutual respect is real, and it adds great value to everyone's learning experience."

Orientation programmes, peer mentorship structures, international student offices, cultural clubs and introduction to Kinyarwanda classes all contribute to easing social and academic transition.

"International students often describe Rwanda as one of the most welcoming countries in the region. Local students also benefit by developing global mindsets. There is always room for improvement, but the progress has been impressive," added Nzayurugo.

According to Joe Francis Mouanda, an education advisor who leads the Gabonese student community in Rwanda, language remains one of the most significant integration obstacles. Although English is widely used in universities, daily life still relies heavily on Kinyarwanda. For new students, simple interactions such as greeting neighbours, buying items in local markets or speaking to a moto-taxi rider can feel intimidating.

"Because of that, some students hold back socially. They avoid local events or hesitate to approach Rwandan classmates, which slows down integration," explained Mouanda. However, he observed, universities and communities actively support students through Kinyarwanda courses, language clubs, conversation groups and peer mentors. Churches, youth groups and community centers also offer natural multilingual environments where foreigners can practice comfortably.

"Once students learn a few key phrases, they realize that Rwandans are patient and welcoming. That changes everything," said Mouanda.

'Rwanda built its strength on reconciliation and unity'

While most international students adjust smoothly to life in Rwanda, integration is not always without challenges.

Differences in culture, communication styles, or even negotiation practices can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

On October 20, three international students were arrested in Kicukiro District after allegedly assaulting two local commercial motorcyclists. The incident highlights how cultural misunderstandings, impatience, or disregard for local norms can quickly spiral into trouble.

Lewis Edou, a Gabonese student at University of Kigali, said: "I think not all foreign students are always easily or properly integrated or treated fairly. For example, when you're new in the country and take a moto-taxi, some riders may try to overcharge you for short trips simply because you're a foreigner. But such experiences do not justify acts of aggression or misconduct."

"What those students did was wrong. Feeling mistreated in anyway should never lead to violence since there are always better ways to handle misunderstandings," he added.

Nzayurugo said such incidents are unfortunate, but they are a reminder that integration is an ongoing process that requires effort from both students and the institutions. Universities take these matters seriously, he said, noting that they engage through counselling, dialogue, and disciplinary mechanisms to restore harmony.

When misunderstandings happen, the varsity lecturer said, they are often rooted in cultural differences or communication gaps rather than deliberate hostility. That's why, he said, continuous orientation, intercultural awareness programmes, and mentorship are so important.

He added: "These initiatives help both local and international students develop mutual understanding and learn to resolve conflicts peacefully. The role of universities goes beyond academics. They must cultivate empathy, tolerance, and respect for diversity.

"Rwanda has built its strength on reconciliation and unity, and these values should continue to guide how our campuses handle social tensions. Every challenge is also an opportunity to teach and to strengthen the culture of coexistence that defines our nation."