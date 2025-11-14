Sudanese Embassy in Ankara Hosts Talks With Turkish Firms On Infrastructure and Energy

13 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ankara, Nov. 13, 2025 (SUNA) - The Sudanese Embassy in Ankara arranged meetings for the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning with major Turkish companies active in infrastructure, renewable energy, and waste management.

The discussions focused on modern solar technologies and clean energy solutions.

The companies presented their experience and projects in Turkey and abroad, while the Minister reviewed the damage to Khartoum's infrastructure, stressing the urgent need for investment in waste management and public services.

He invited Turkish companies to explore opportunities in Sudan, assuring them of government support and facilitation for joint ventures in electricity, water, and environmental sectors.

The Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Turkish partners to support Sudan's reconstruction and sustainable development efforts.

