Namibia: All Efforts Being Made to Address Water Challenges - Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says all efforts are being made to address water challenges throughout the country.

During the inauguration of the Ohangwena ll Wellfield Water Supply Scheme project at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region, Nandi-Ndaitwah said since independence, the government has prioritised water security.

"We are committed to ensuring that every community, hospital and household has access to clean safe water," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she is aware that while most parts of the country have access to clean water, there are still places where water security remains a challenge, including in the Ohangwena region.

She highlighted that the Ohangwena ll Water Supply Scheme projects is part of the water sector support programme which represents a comprehensive solution to the growing water needs at Eenhana and its surrounding communities.

"Eenhana is facing population growth and needs more infrastructure development, thus putting pressure on water security," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The Ohangwena ll project broke ground in 2022 and is estimated to cost N$250 million.

The scheme will ensure reliability and sustainable water supply to meet the anticipated target of 10-million litres per day demand.

The scheme will supply potable water to areas between Omafo, Omakango, Onambutu and Eenhana.

Speaking at the same occasion, Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa pointed out that access to clean drinking water in the region is improving thanks to new water projects and infrastructure development.

Hamutumwa said the newly launched Ohangwena II Wellfield Water Supply Scheme at Eenhana is one of the key projects helping to solve the region's long-standing water challenges.

The project aims to develop the region's underground water sources and build new systems to treat and distribute clean water to more communities.

It includes drilling new boreholes, expanding the Ohangwena aquifer, and laying new pipelines to boost water supply to nearby towns and villages.

Hamutumwa said the region's progress is the result of strong teamwork between the regional leadership, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) and local communities.

"About 80% of people in the Okongo constituency now have access to clean water. This has helped families grow food and improved food security," she said.

However, she admitted that some areas, including Epembe, Omundaungilo and Oshikunde, still rely on underground water of poor quality.

"The regional leadership is working closely with NamWater to install desalination systems on existing boreholes, with funding support from the Ministry of Finance," she said.

