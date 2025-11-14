Zimbabwe: Sikhala Applauds South Africa's 'Independent Judiciary' After Release On Bail

14 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Opposition leader Job Sikhala has praised South Africa's judiciary as "independent and professional" following his release on R10,000 bail after spending five days in custody on charges of possessing explosives.

Sikhala was arrested last Friday, together with his elderly uncle, Alexander Thema, after explosives were reportedly found in his vehicle following a tip-off to the South African Police Service (SAPS). The pair deny the allegations.

According to the prosecution, a search of the vehicle by police uncovered 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors.

The two were granted R10,000 bail each by the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Thursday, and the matter was postponed to 3 February 2026.

Speaking to journalists after his release, Sikhala claimed the explosives were planted, describing the incident as a politically motivated setup.

"I believe that South Africa has an independent judiciary. Here, there is no feja feja (corrupt, dishonest or deceptive) judiciary, and there are no feja feja investigations. They have found out that these things were planted in our car," Sikhala said.

Sikhala contrasted his experience in South Africa with his previous arrests in Zimbabwe, where he spent months in pre-trial detention.

Last year, he was freed after spending 500 days in pretrial detention following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.