Tanzania: Police Warn Against Criminal WhatsApp Groups

14 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — TANZANIA Police Force has warned citizens to refrain from engaging with online communication groups operated by individuals who are allegedly planning or continuing to plan criminal activities in the country under the guise of peaceful demonstrations or any other pretext.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Police Force emphasised that such acts are criminal offences and authorities will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found involved.

The statement further reminded the public that those inciting violence and disorder ultimately harm ordinary Tanzanians, while the masterminds and their families remain unaffected, often benefiting financially from payments received through online platforms used to organise and promote unrest.

According to the Police, the Force arrested and continue to hold Ambrose Leonce Dede, a security guard with African Safari Security Company and a member of Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) for allegedly planning and inciting criminal acts through a WhatsApp group called "Sauti Ya Watanzania."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dede was apprehended at the Makiungu junction in Ikungi District, Singida Region.

"Evidence collected before and after his arrest reportedly shows that he was part of a group of administrators collaborating with other individuals, both within and outside Tanzania, to coordinate and promote unlawful activities under the pretence of peaceful demonstrations," read as part of a statement.

The Police identified several foreign and local phone numbers linked to the alleged activities, including +44746913055, +46732533609, +1(240)423-3331, +44784821186, +1(649)9348015, +255758000000 and +255655684245.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspects connected to the case.

The Police noted that some phone numbers have been withheld for investigative reasons. Once investigations are complete, appropriate legal action will follow.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.