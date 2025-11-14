Tanzania: Police Warn Against Criminal WhatsApp Groups

Dodoma — TANZANIA Police Force has warned citizens to refrain from engaging with online communication groups operated by individuals who are allegedly planning or continuing to plan criminal activities in the country under the guise of peaceful demonstrations or any other pretext.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Police Force emphasised that such acts are criminal offences and authorities will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found involved.

The statement further reminded the public that those inciting violence and disorder ultimately harm ordinary Tanzanians, while the masterminds and their families remain unaffected, often benefiting financially from payments received through online platforms used to organise and promote unrest.

According to the Police, the Force arrested and continue to hold Ambrose Leonce Dede, a security guard with African Safari Security Company and a member of Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) for allegedly planning and inciting criminal acts through a WhatsApp group called "Sauti Ya Watanzania."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dede was apprehended at the Makiungu junction in Ikungi District, Singida Region.

"Evidence collected before and after his arrest reportedly shows that he was part of a group of administrators collaborating with other individuals, both within and outside Tanzania, to coordinate and promote unlawful activities under the pretence of peaceful demonstrations," read as part of a statement.

The Police identified several foreign and local phone numbers linked to the alleged activities, including +44746913055, +46732533609, +1(240)423-3331, +44784821186, +1(649)9348015, +255758000000 and +255655684245.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspects connected to the case.

The Police noted that some phone numbers have been withheld for investigative reasons. Once investigations are complete, appropriate legal action will follow.