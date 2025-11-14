South Africa: One in Ten South Africans at Risk of Developing Diabetes - South African News Briefs - November 14, 2025

One in Ten South Africans at Risk of Developing Diabetes, Study Shows

Research by the International Diabetes Federation shows that one in ten South Africans is at risk of developing diabetes, a condition that experts warn affects people of all ages, reports EWN. Stellenbosch University endocrinologist Dr Ankia Coetzee said up to two-thirds of South Africans with diabetes remain undiagnosed, partly due to persistent misconceptions that it is only an older person's disease. She said a worrying rise in type 2 diabetes among younger adults, which she links to unhealthy eating habits. Coetzee urged people to get tested even without symptoms, warning that diabetes can affect multiple organs, leading to blurred vision, recurrent infections and slow wound healing due to impaired immunity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lekompo Musician Shebe Maburna's Court Case Postponed for Further Probe

The Limpopo Artists Movement has expressed disappointment at the postponement of the case involving lekompo musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, known as Shebe Maburna, reports SABC News. His case, which was before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, has been moved for profiling and further investigations. Shebe faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm, and remains in remand. The movement's representative, Mphoza Mashabela, said the delay means the artist will miss several performances scheduled. They hope the court will finalise the outstanding matters and grant him bail ahead of the busy festive season.

Weather Service Issues Alert for Severe Thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe weather expected this weekend across central and eastern parts of the country, reports EWN. Heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms, flooding, dangerous driving conditions and large hail are anticipated as a cut-off low-pressure system moves in. Meteorologist Andre Fourie urged residents in the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to take extra precautions, warning that the system could lead to flooded settlements, damaged infrastructure and disruptions to essential services.

More South African news