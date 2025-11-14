Tanzania: MPs Elect Babati Rural Legislator As Deputy Speaker

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament on Thursday elected Babati Rural legislator, Daniel Sillo, as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, securing 100 per cent of all 371 votes cast.

Mr Sillo becomes the 17th Deputy Speaker since the establishment of Parliament and was the sole candidate for the position. He replaces Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, who was elected Speaker of National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking before the election in Dodoma yesterday, Mr Sillo pledged to work closely with Speaker Zungu in managing parliamentary proceedings.

"I would like to assure this House and all Tanzanians that I will work closely with the Speaker of the National Assembly to ensure that I carry out my duties diligently and fulfill my responsibilities in the best interests of our nation," he said.

He vowed to uphold the Constitution of Tanzania and adhere to the rules of the National Assembly, which guide the House's businesses. Immediately after his election, Mr Sillo took oath of office administered by the Speaker.

"I understand that we are here on behalf of the citizens. I will fulfill all duties, including overseeing debates allocated to me by the Speaker for the broad benefit of Tanzanians," Mr Sillo said after being sworn in.

The newly elected Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament for their trust and called for continued collaboration with the Speaker, pledging to offer advise with integrity for the benefit of all Tanzanians.

Mr Sillo's political journey began in 2015 when he first contested a parliamentary seat but did not succeed.

Undeterred, he returned to the race in 2020 and won the Babati Rural constituency. Upon entering Parliament, he was unanimously elected Chairperson of Parliament, a position he assumed after Mussa Zungu was appointed Deputy Speaker.

He later served as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and also held the position of Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.