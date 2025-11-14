South Africa: Five Key Takeaways From the Competition Commission Report Into Big Tech and the SA Media

The inquiry began in October 2023 and deals with some of the thorniest issues facing democracies across the globe.

The South African Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) final report was released on Thursday, 13 November, and like the provisional report, it offers some stark findings. It's hard to do the full report justice, but some key takeaways will reverberate in the sector for years to come.

The inquiry began in October 2023 and deals with some of the thorniest issues facing democracies across the globe.

Specifically, it deals with social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, X, Google and YouTube, and their relationship with South African news media. It includes media from Daily Maverick to News24, the SABC and hundreds of small commercial independent media outfits.

The inquiry looked at monopolies and news media sustainability, the impact of AI, the models used by digital platforms, the advertising environment and context, and crucially, the rise and threat of misinformation and disinformation. For each of these issues, the inquiry has made findings and recommendations.

For those keen to understand how South Africa's information ecosystem works, the simplest answer is to read the MDPMI report. Aside from anything else, the...