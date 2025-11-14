Africa: Top 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Africa in 2025

The cost of living across major African cities has surged in 2025, fueled by inflation, currency fluctuations and rising housing and transport costs. According to multiple sources, including Numbeo's cost-of-living index, several African capitals and business hubs rank among the priciest places to live on the continent.

1. Harare, Zimbabwe - Harare tops the list as Africa's most expensive city. Inflation and currency volatility have sharply increased the cost of essentials, from housing to groceries and utilities.

2. Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg remains one of the continent's costliest cities due to high accommodation prices and lifestyle expenses.

3. Accra, Ghana - Rising housing, food and transport costs continue to make Accra one of West Africa's priciest capitals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

4. Casablanca, Morocco - Casablanca's financial and industrial prominence pushes property and consumer prices upward, ranking it among Africa's expensive cities.

5. Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town's global appeal keeps rental and service costs high, with residents facing increasing utility and amenity expenses.

6. Pretoria, South Africa - Pretoria matches Cape Town in overall living costs, with high housing, transport and education expenses.

7. Nairobi, Kenya - Nairobi remains East Africa's most expensive city, with housing shortages and urban growth contributing to rising costs.

8. Lagos, Nigeria - Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, has steep rent, transport and imported goods prices, making it one of West Africa's priciest cities.

9. Rabat, Morocco - Rabat combines modern infrastructure with high living costs, particularly in housing and hospitality.

10. Marrakech, Morocco - Marrakech's booming tourism and luxury accommodation markets place it among North Africa's most expensive cities.

Vanguard News