Uganda: Rebecca Kadaga Launches 'Vote Museveni' Campaign in Kamuli, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2026 Elections

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has officially launched the Vote Museveni campaign in her home district of Kamuli, urging residents to support President Museveni and all National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearers in the 2026 General Elections.

Kadaga addressed a vibrant crowd at Kamuli Municipal Playground, accompanied by State Minister for Agriculture Fred Bwino Kyakulaga and Housing Minister Persis Namuganza. Leaders and supporters from across the Busoga sub-region attended the colorful event.

Speaking at the launch, Kadaga said she had held several harmonization meetings with President Museveni since the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, emphasizing their commitment to promoting the NRM's development agenda.

"Since the CEC elections, we have held a series of meetings with President Museveni -- even today we met in Mbale. We agreed to work together. I encourage you all to vote for President Museveni and NRM flagbearers in the 2026 general elections," she said.

Kadaga urged supporters to set aside past differences and unite for the good of the party, dismissing speculation about leaving the NRM. "As I told you on nomination day, I have no plans of leaving the NRM. I remain committed to the party and to serving you under its principles," she affirmed.

Minister Namuganza echoed Kadaga's message, calling on the people of Kamuli to maintain unity within the NRM family. Drawing on a Kiganda proverb, she said, "Abaluganda bita," meaning "relatives are like gourds; they don't break because of their friction."

Kadaga also highlighted ongoing and planned government development projects in Kamuli and the wider Busoga region. She noted that the Isimba Bridge has eased transportation and trade, and announced upcoming road projects, including Jinja-Mbulamuti-Bukungu, Walugogo-Luuka-Kamuli, and Pallisa-Kaliro, all slated for tarmacking to improve livelihoods.

NRM flagbearers from Kamuli District used the occasion to officially launch their campaigns, pledging to consolidate support for President Museveni and secure a strong victory for the ruling party.

Kadaga has recently intensified grassroots mobilization across Busoga ahead of President Museveni's regional tour, expected to begin in Bugiri District this Saturday. The Kamuli rally marks the start of what party officials describe as a renewed drive to strengthen unity and reaffirm the NRM's dominance in the sub-region.