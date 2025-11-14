Uganda: Incumbent Abdul Mutumba Launches Campaigns to Retain Kiboga West Seat in Parliament

The campaign season in Kiboga West has intensified as incumbent Member of Parliament Hajji Abdul Mutumba Ssetuba officially launched his campaign rally, four days after the Electoral Commission opened the nomination and campaign period for parliamentary candidates.

Mutumba, who previously represented Kiboga West on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, lost the party's flag bearer position to rival Lule Eria during the primaries. Undeterred, he has returned to the race as an independent candidate, emphasizing that his commitment is to serve the people rather than political affiliations.

"Leadership is about service, not colours or party lines. My commitment is to my people -- to improve their lives through better education, healthcare, and roads," Mutumba told supporters during the launch.

The campaign began with a procession through several villages, culminating in a major rally at Kiboga playground, where hundreds of residents gathered to endorse his bid for a second term. During the event, Mutumba unveiled his manifesto, highlighting priorities such as improving schools, supporting youth and women groups, ensuring access to clean water, and upgrading roads across the constituency.

The launch drew several political leaders and Members of Parliament from different regions, who came to show solidarity with Mutumba. Local musicians performed, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Supporters expressed confidence in Mutumba's leadership. Sarah Nakato said, "He has already done a lot for our area. We trust him to continue the work he started. We need leaders who put people first."

Mutumba's independent bid has set the stage for a competitive race in Kiboga West, where voters are now weighing party loyalty against performance-based support. He urged his supporters to maintain peace and respect all candidates during the campaigns.

"Let's show Uganda that Kiboga can conduct mature politics. We compete with ideas, not insults," he said.

The Electoral Commission continues to remind all candidates to adhere to campaign guidelines and maintain law and order throughout the election period.