Uganda: Museveni Urges Inclusive Transformation As He Rallies Voters in Kibuku

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to consolidate the peace and stability achieved under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) by embracing wealth creation and supporting government programmes that promote inclusive development.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kibuku Primary School in Kibuku Town Council, Kibuku District, the President said Uganda's transformation relies on the synergy between government-led infrastructure development and individual efforts in wealth creation.

The NRM presidential candidate reminded the people of Kibuku that the party's most significant achievement has been restoring and maintaining peace--an essential foundation for all other progress.

"The first contribution is peace. We have been able to defeat cattle rustling and other wars, and that's why there is peace in the whole of Uganda," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Museveni noted that peace has enabled the government to invest heavily in economic and social infrastructure, including roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals, which have brought services closer to communities.

He explained that the government's plan is to ensure that every parish has a primary school and every sub-county has a secondary school so that no child is left behind. In the health sector, he said efforts are underway to ensure that no sub-county remains without a government health facility.

"Here in Kibuku, our plan is to upgrade Nabiswa, Kituti, and Nakodo Health Centres from HCII to HCIII," he said.

"We are also upgrading Dodoi, Kenkebu, Nandere, Kalampete, Nankodo, and Moru health centres. The district already has one Health Centre IV with doctors, and thirteen sub-counties have HCIIIs, but we must cover all of them."

He emphasized that these investments are intended to complement individual household efforts, noting that while government can build schools and hospitals, families must focus on creating their own wealth.

"Development is good, but wealth is important because it is individual. You can have development and people still remain poor."

Museveni reiterated the four-acre model--one acre for coffee, one for fruits, one for pasture, and one for food--as a proven pathway to wealth creation. He encouraged families to add enterprises such as poultry, piggery, and fish farming where possible.

He further called on Parish Development Model (PDM) leaders to ensure that all households join the money economy, warning that poverty cannot be eliminated through handouts but through production and enterprise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want you to check how many people in your parish are still working for the stomach only. I want everyone to join the money economy."

The President also highlighted that job creation is driven by wealth and productivity across families, companies, and factories--not solely by government employment.

"As I speak today, factories have employed 1.3 million people. NRM is telling Ugandans to wake up--jobs come from wealth."

On education, President Museveni reminded the community that free education in government schools has been in place since 1996, but some head teachers continue to sabotage it through illegal charges. He said this practice has hindered many children.

To address youth unemployment, he established Presidential Skilling Hubs to equip young people with practical skills.

"School fees are killing the future of many children. One girl told me she thought of killing herself, but when she joined the skilling hub, she got hope. In six months, they are producing items we used to import."

He noted that the NRM will discuss strengthening free education after the elections.