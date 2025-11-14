Uganda Prisons Service Resumes Joint Annual General Meetings to Strengthen Teamwork ,Service Delivery

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has resumed its annual tradition of holding joint general meetings for officers at all levels, popularly known as "Kachoke Madit," at the Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) in Luzira.

These meetings bring together top management, senior, middle, and lower-level officers to share experiences, exchange ideas, and foster teamwork across the Service.

According to UPS Spokesperson Frank Baine, this year's meeting provides a platform for officers to engage directly with the leadership, gain insight into strategic policies, and discuss issues affecting service delivery.

"The Kachoke Madit meetings are an important opportunity to engage with our officers and share our vision for the Service," said a senior UPS official. "We value the contributions of every officer, and these meetings help us identify areas for improvement and develop strategies to address them."

Participants are also learning about current social, economic, and political trends, particularly as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

"The meetings have been instrumental in equipping us with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage our responsibilities," said one participant. "We are better informed about the Service's priorities and committed to contributing to its success."

The Kachoke Madit meetings are expected to foster unity, purpose, and improved performance among UPS officers, strengthening the Service's overall efficiency and effectiveness.