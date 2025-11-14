Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs - the Sudanese People Will Neither Bow Nor Surrender

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar affirmed that the Sudanese people will neither bow nor surrender despite the conspiracies being plotted against them.

She made the remarks on Thursday while addressing a women's solidarity gathering in support of El-Fashir, attended by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, and a number of officials and representatives of civil society organizations.

Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar explained that the gathering comes in solidarity with the residents of El-Fashir following the violations and crimes committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and as a reaffirmation that the Sudanese people stand united in confronting this brutal aggression.

She saluted the steadfastness and sacrifices of the women of El-Fashir in particular, and Sudanese women in general, praising their resilience and their leading role in supporting the Armed Forces in defense of the nation and its honor.

The women's solidarity event in support of El-Fashir was attended by the spouses of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, as well as representatives of various governmental institutions at the federal and state levels.