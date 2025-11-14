Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Rehabilitates the Garrison Military Court

press release

MONUSCO has handed over to the Beni garrison military court the recently rehabilitated facilities as part of a Quick Impact Project (QIP) by the Justice Support Section. Funded at $46,000 USD, this project enabled the modernization and security of the court's installations.

The official handover ceremony took place on November 10, 2025, in Beni, the provisional capital of North Kivu, in the presence of several officials from the judicial sector. A few years ago, the court, which also housed the garrison military prosecutor's office, had been targeted by attacks from ADF rebels and Mai-Mai militiamen.

The work involved the construction of a fence, the rehabilitation of the courtroom, detention cells, the plumbing system, and offices. "The handover of this project, the result of a fruitful partnership between MONUSCO and the Congolese State, particularly its judicial department in Beni, marks a turning point. Securing the garrison military court, a symbol of the effectiveness of the rule of law and justice, proves essential in a sensitive security context. From now on, judicial actors and those seeking justice have a healthy, secure environment that complies with national and international standards," declared Foli Somado-Hemazro, representative of the head of MONUSCO's Beni sub-office.

Better working conditions

The magistrates welcomed this support, which will enable them to perform their duties under better conditions. "We now have a fence that secures the court, separate detention cells for women and men, and two toilets for each. The sanitary facilities and courtroom have been completely refurbished. Before, when we received defendants, we had to transfer them to the police or ANR for lack of suitable space. Today, they can stay here until the hearing or even spend the night in case of delays. During hearings, we were often exposed to noise and dust, which disrupted our work. With this rehabilitation, we finally have a calm and secure environment," stated Colonel Magistrate Guy Pamphile Nyembo, president of the Beni garrison military court.

This project is part of MONUSCO's efforts to support Congolese judicial institutions and promote better access to justice for the populations of North Kivu.