Kenya Courts U.S. Investment to Boost Growth As AGOA Expires

Nairobi — Kenya is moving to capitalize on new trade and industrial opportunities following the expiry of AGOA, with government and business leaders calling for bold, forward-looking strategies to strengthen the country's economic position.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce in Kenya (AMCHAM) State of Trade in Kenya Forum, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, stressed that Kenya is optimistic of a positive announcement from Washington before the end of the year but will in the meantime act decisively to shape a modern trade future with long-term industrial and regional impact.

"Kenya remains the gateway to East Africa and the rest of the continent," he said.

"We must seize the opportunity to build smarter, more resilient frameworks. This includes deepening Special Economic Zones, attracting investment in sectors like electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals, and using lessons from the pandemic to diversify supply chains."

Kinyanjui noted that lifting the moratorium on power purchase agreements signals a policy shift that may end power outages and reduce energy costs, a move set to benefit Kenya's manufacturing base.

Angela Ng'ang'a, AMCHAM Kenya Board President, described the current moment not as a gap, but as an opening.

"Global trade is evolving, and so must we. Kenya and the U.S. now have a chance to shape a reciprocal, investment-driven platform that reflects the realities of a digital, diversified global economy," she said, urging stronger U.S. investment in Kenyan textile and agricultural value chains while reinforcing the private sector's commitment to policy dialogue and regional trade development.

Gavin van der Burg, a U.S.-Africa trade deal expert, highlighted the opportunity for co-creation beyond AGOA.

"AGOA was never meant to be permanent. Now is the time to build a model for the future, one shaped in Nairobi by African talent and American partnership," he said, pointing to the Kenya-U.S. cotton and apparel supply chain as a model that could be expanded through contract farming, yarn-to-fabric infrastructure, and logistics upgrades to boost competitiveness and generate jobs.

Trade data shows strong commercial foundations: U.S. exports to Kenya totalled Sh135.3 billion in 2024, a 60 percent increase from the previous year, while Kenyan exports to the U.S. reached Sh129.3 billion, led by apparel worth $470 million, alongside coffee and cut flowers.

The trade balance registered a $34 millionsurplus.