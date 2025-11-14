Zimbabwe: Mudenda Orders MPs to Stop Unnecessary Portfolio Committee Trips, Leaving Parliament Empty

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has directed Parliamentary Portfolio Committees to stop undertaking unnecessary trips that have left the National Assembly nearly empty during sittings, depriving constituents of representation.

Mudenda expressed displeasure after noticing numerous empty seats on both the left and right benches, as many legislators were away on committee trips.

"I notice on both sides, on my right and on my left, there are a few members of Parliament. What is going on? Can I have an explanation from the Whips?" Mudenda asked.

Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi informed the Speaker that three committees were away.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As per your directive in this House, there should not be more than two Committees at a moment a week, but sometimes they just go without even advising the Whips. I am supposed to concur with those who arrange these outreaches. When I came in, I realised there were a few members only to be told that these committees would have gone out without my knowledge. We need to sit down with the administration to ensure that we protect attendance."

Responding, Mudenda emphasised that parliamentary attendance must take precedence.

"While the public hearings are critical, and I do not know why they should arise after we have had public hearings on the Pre-Budget. There is no excuse why these committees should be out. Absolutely no excuse. The priority is for members to be here in the House as representatives of the people. You are the voice of the people who are not able to be in this august House.

"Now, if you are not there, how is their voice going to be heard? So, this must stop forthwith from next week. No committees should go out unless absolutely necessary."

In recent weeks, MPs have been making what observers describe as outrageous demands, claiming that their allowances are insufficient to meet their personal needs. Lawmakers earn extra money when travelling through additional allowances.