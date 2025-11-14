Tunisia: Development of Investment System At Heart of Small Cabinet Meeting

Tunis — The development of the investment system within the framework of the economic budget and the new development plan was at the heart of a small Cabinet meeting held Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The Prime Minister stressed that developing the investment system through a comprehensive national vision aims to make Tunisia more attractive to investment, strengthen confidence in the business climate and channel national and foreign investments into high-value sectors with social, economic, and environmental returns.

She also called for restructuring and improving the governance of institutions responsible for investment, providing them with the support needed to fulfill their socio-economic roles efficiently.

Zenzri emphasised that the development of the investment system relies on reviewing the legislative framework to simplify and digitise procedures, improve the business environment and strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy.

She noted that a series of reforms has already been initiated to improve infrastructure, reduce processing times, digitise procedures, ensure transparency and monitor investment indicators at sectoral and regional levels.

A key focus is the creation of a national investment platform, which will serve as a single digital interface for investors, providing access to all administrative procedures and services for project creation and development, with streamlined processes and clearly defined timelines.

The platform will also help improve the business climate and feed a national database to support investment policy decisions.

Efforts also include interconnecting systems and integrating legal entity creation services with the IT systems of relevant institutions, reviewing the investment legal framework and preparing specifications to replace abolished authorisations.

Zenzri highlighted the diversity of financial and non-financial incentives available to investors, noting that 2025 saw a significant increase in foreign direct investment, reflecting Tunisia's attractiveness and the effectiveness of ongoing reforms.

Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh reviewed key strategic measures to develop the investment system, enhance economic competitiveness, and support businesses.

These include digitalising investor procedures, liberalising entrepreneurship through revised specifications and reducing bureaucratic obstacles.

He stressed that a unified investment legislative text will define a national vision, priorities, and simplified general guidelines for investment, aligning Tunisia's legal system with international standards, promoting responsible investment and attracting investment from new markets.

The Cabinet also adopted recommendations to accelerate project execution, including simplifying administrative procedures, reducing or abolishing authorisations, adopting a unified code for project creation and establishing guides and best practice codes for investors.

A comprehensive vision was proposed to restructure investment procedures, create a single-window service and direct incentives toward SMEs and underdeveloped regions.

Incentives should target high-quality investments in agriculture, health, ICT, energy and other priority sectors aligned with the 2026-2030 development goals, linking support to performance, local value addition, and social impact.

Finally, the Cabinet emphasised the need to complete the national investor platform in the first quarter of 2026.