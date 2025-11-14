Kenya: Sakaja Warns Nairobians Face Flood Risk Due to Riparian Encroachment

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says the County Government is legally mandated to plan and regulate development in the public interest, as provided for in the Constitution and key national planning laws.

Appearing before the Senate Land Committee, Sakaja said that while the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, it also calls for sustainable development and protection of the environment.

He raised concern over the state of the Nairobi River riparian corridor, warning that unregulated construction, solid waste pollution, and climate-change-related rainfall patterns are putting the city at greater flood risk.

Sakaja noted that major flooding incidents in 2016, 2020, 2023, and 2024 show the urgent need for action to prevent loss of life and property.

He also referenced an April 2024 Cabinet resolution advising residents living along riverbanks to move to safer, higher ground ahead of expected heavy rains.

The Governor also cited alignment among various sectoral laws, including the Survey Act, EMCA, Agriculture Act and PLUPA 2019, all of which discourage human activity within riparian zones to preserve their ecological integrity.

Sakaja assured the Committee that, as of the latest site inspection, no demolitions or survey pegging had been conducted in Korogocho.

"Residents of Korogocho are very special to me, and any inhuman eviction is wrong. However, the law governing riparian corridors must be followed to save lives, and compensation where applicable must be fair," he affirmed.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission, in its response, clarified that the declaration of the Nairobi River Corridor as a Special Planning Area does not authorize evictions or displacements without due legal process, a resettlement action plan and fair compensation.

The Commission added that residents displaced during flood evacuation exercises would be identified by the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) for compensation and prioritization in allocation to nearby social housing projects.

The Committee will invite the relevant national government ministries for further consultations before preparing a comprehensive report for action.