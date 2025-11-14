Kenya: The Changing Face of Plastic Surgery in Kenya

opinion

Nairobi — For many years, plastic surgery has been considered a costly experience reserved for the wealthy and famous. Celebrities have, in the past, used it to flaunt their wealth and prove how far they can go to gain glitz and glamour. However, recent scientific developments have changed the face of plastic surgery in the country. According to a plastic surgeon Doctor Martin Ajujo, plastic surgery is no longer a reserve for the rich and famous. Additionally, it is no longer used solely for aesthetic purposes.

For instance, many women are significantly affected by psychological problems that emerge after breast cancer surgery. Among them are depression, anxiety and body image disturbances. Fortunately, plastic surgeons have been working around the clock to alleviate the problems and put survivors on a recovery path that would lead to the restoration of their former lives. Among them is breast reconstruction that involves the rebuilding of the breast's shape after mastectomy. Some of the techniques used in the process are the use of implants or the patient's tissue, also known as a flap procedure. In the end, women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer do not have to worry about their body image after mastectomy.

The importance of breast cancer awareness and reconstruction after surgery was emphasized during the breast cancer month in October. This year's theme was "Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters." It was adopted globally to

recognize the experiences of individuals affected by breast cancer. In addition to emphasis on early detection and action, players highlighted the need to ensure that no one faces breast cancer alone. Among the steps taken to ensure solidarity in the war against breast cancer is the development and application of breast reconstruction techniques by plastic surgeons.

Breast reconstruction after mastectomy has the potential to benefit thousands of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Kenya. According to National Cancer Institute Kenya, approximately 6, 799 women in Kenya are diagnosed with breast cancer in the country. Almost half of them succumb to the disease. Thus, there is a need for early detection and treatment to lower the mortality rate. At the same time, there is a need to ensure that survivors do not suffer from psychological and physical problems after treatment. This means that breast cancer awareness and breast reconstruction after mastectomy should go hand-in-hand. Therefore, plastic surgeons in the country have embarked on a mission to step up breast cancer awareness and apply state-of-the-art techniques in breast reconstruction after treatment. Among them is Dr. Ajujo, the lead surgeon at AJ Plastic Surgery. He explained that many people opt for reconstructive work to improve their lives. They include women going for post-mastectomy reconstruction and people who suffer burns and scars resulting from accidents, as well as individuals seeking cleft palate repair.

"Kenya's plastic surgery sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, shifting societal norms, and increasing affordability," said Dr. Ajujo. As a result, many Kenyans have embraced it as a way of transforming their lives and living them to the fullest.

Although the change of norms in society has contributed to the rising acceptance of plastic surgery, social media is credited with removing the veil that has blinded many Kenyans and prevented them from embracing it. Social media, said Ajujo, has normalized discussions around plastic surgery. Kenyans who have undergone it use platforms such as Instagram to share stories on their transformative journeys.

More importantly, social media has helped Kenyans join global discussions on plastic surgery, eliminating geographical distances. Thus, Kenyans have embraced global standards of beauty. As a result, the plastic surgery industry in Kenya has grown by leaps and bounds as many people seek what it has to offer.

Ajujo revealed that the most requested procedures at AJ Plastic Surgery are breast reduction and augmentation, reconstructive surgery, and facial rejuvenation. Therefore, people are not only seeking plastic surgery to enhance their beauty, but they are also looking to improve their health and quality of life. Accident survivors no longer have to live with the scars they gained from injuries. Additionally, people born with such abnormalities, such as a cleft palate, can have them corrected so that they can lead normal lives with higher self-esteem.

The affordability of plastic surgery for many Kenyans is another key reason for its increased popularity. According to AJ Plastic Surgery, many people believed that they had to travel abroad to get the best. However, that mindset is changing as more people are choosing to have plastic surgery in the country. The expertise of local surgeons, the quality of care, and the enhanced transparency of clinics such as AJ Plastic Surgery have changed the narrative.

Kenyans having their procedures in the country have another advantage over people flying out: personalized, continuous care. AJ Plastic Surgery provides a support system that includes regular check-ins, skincare protocols, and nutritional guidance to ensure a smooth healing experience and long-term results. Apart from reduced travelling and accommodation expenses, Kenyans do not have to bear the emotional burden of leaving home. In some cases, Kenyans flying out for plastic surgery treatment may also have to extend their stay due to complications. This means that they have to miss work and may even lose their jobs. Further, they have to return for follow-up.

All said, Kenyans have continued to embrace plastic surgery as a way of reclaiming their lives. The cultural veil that lay heavily on many of them is lifting as the sector becomes more transparent and guided by scientific expertise. Kenyans have become more self-empowered and body-aware, courtesy of global exposure driven by social media. Today, plastic surgery does not carry as much secrecy or judgment it did

several years ago. People in the country are bolder in contributing to the broader lifestyle discussion. While fears about being labelled fake or vain, and worries about complications remain, experts and clinics such as AJ Plastic Surgery are working around the clock to counter them and prove that plastic surgery works. More importantly, they have removed the cost barrier that made it a reserve for the rich and famous. They have proved that you don't have to be a celebrity or extremely wealthy to live your life to the fullest.