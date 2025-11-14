Rwanda: New Amavubi Players Keen to Impress Coach Amrouche

A host of Amavubi players have vowed to prove head coach Adel Amrouche why he handed them maiden call ups.

Amrouche named his 25-man squad on Wednesday, November 12 to undergo technical assessment until November 16 before they take on Al Hilal who are preparing for the CAF Champions League group stage match against MC Alger in Kigali on November 21.

The squad consists of only domestic players including goalkeeper Kwizera Olivier who had not been called up for over four years.

Some players who the Algerian-Belgian coach handed debut call ups include Asuman Ntwari, Rayon Sports youngster Jesus Paul Sindi, Mukura VS defender Ishimwe Abdul and Kiyovu Sports forward David Niyo.

Here is how they reacted on their debut call ups:

Asuman Ntwari

Ntwari admitted the invitation came as a "surprise". His inclusion was part of coach Amrouche's strategy to introduce new faces to the squad.

"I honestly didn't expect it. I am so excited and I look forward to proving why the coach selected me," he said.

Jesus Paul Sindi

The Blues' youngster expressed his pride at joining the Amavubi where he wants to challenge himself and make sure that he will keep getting nod from the coach.

Abdul Ishimwe

The Mukura VS defender said earning his first international call up not only left him overwhelmed but also inspired him to work even harder.

"It's something that motivates you to keep working hard," he said.

Davi Niyo: This is just the beginning

The Kiyovu Sports prospect has been crucial in the club's recent impressive form. He said the he is going to do everything he can to always get a call up in the national team.

"It's a good start to my career and to keep working hard so that it's long-term. This year I want to be twice as good as past years. I'm looking forward to impress during training sessions."

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Pierre Ishimwe (APR FC), Patience Niyongira (Police FC), Olivier Kwizera

Defenders: Clement Niyigena, Yunusu Nshimiyimana, Jean Gilbert Byiringiro and Claude Niyomugabo (all APR FC), Abdul Ishimwe (Mukura VS), Gilbert Mutijima (Rutsiro FC), Christian Ishimwe (Police FC) and Assuman Ntwari (Kiyovu Sports).

Midfielders: Christian Nisingizwe (Mukura VS), Aime Ntirushwa (AS Kigali), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Alain Kwitonda (Police FC), David Niyo (Kiyovu SC), Keddy Nsanzimfura (Kiyovu SC), Innocent Twizeyimana (Amagaju FC) and Daniel Uwizeyimana (Amagaju FC).

Attackers: Gilbert Mugisha (APR FC), Didier Mugisha (Police FC), Rene Uwineza (Kiyovu SC), Djabilu Ishimwe (Etincelles), Jesus Paul Sindi (Rayon Sports) and Prince Rudasingwa (AS Kigali).