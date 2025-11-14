Africa: Why Okello's Stint in Japan Is Good Omen for Lionesses' Hunt for Africa Women's 7s Title

National women's rugby 7s player Janet Okello says her experience in Japan will come in handy for this weekend's Africa Women's 7s at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The winger says her stint in the Far East has refined her into a better player by enlightening her on what it takes to play at the highest level.

"I feel good because this is home and I am back home. Japan has opened my eyes to sports. I used to limit myself at home but when you go abroad, you will realize that sports is not that small. It's a big thing," Okello said.

The former KCB Rugby and Mwamba RFC player earned her big break in 2022 when she signed a professional contract with MIE Pearls, plying her trade with the Japanese side before inking a deal with Nagato Blue Angels in the new season.

Okello is one of Kenya Lionesses' most accomplished players, becoming the first player to score a try for the national team in the World Rugby Series.

She was also the highest try scorer in the Kenya Cup, touching down over the white chalk 41 times in 2016.

On her return to the national set-up, Okello is chomping at the chance to make a mark with Lionesses as they hunt for their second ever continental title.

"They welcomed me back home. Of course they were happy to see me. We've prepared well and we're ready because when I was away they did a good thing. Now I'm back, we will fight together as a team. Personally, it's just helping the team to win. That will be my main target...to just add something to the team that will make us win," she said.

Simon Odongo's charges will open their account against Ghana on Saturday midday before they lock horns with Ivory Coast at 4 p.m.

Despite being superior to the two Group B opponents on paper, Okello is quick to downplay any perceived notion that the Lionesses will be mauling through the competition.

In particular, the winger is cautious of the Ghanaians who they narrowly beat 10-5 at the last edition of the competition in Accra, last year.

"Many might say that they are very easy opponents, but as a player, you know better than to underrate them so we will not underrate anyone...whether it will be the pools or the quarters. Every team we will take as a final," Okello, who made her national team debut in 2013, said.

Beyond the pitch, Okello is hoping that hosting the competition will have seismic effect on the growth of women's rugby in the country.

"I hope it will just make many girls to join rugby...to come and watch this sport and to realise it's a good sport and anyone can play. If they have that opportunity to watch, they will have more chances to say, yes, I want this sport," she said.

Kenya are hosting the competition for the first time since 2014 when it was held in Machakos.