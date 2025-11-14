Zimbabwe: Five Killed in Car Crash Along Harare-Nyamapanda Highway

14 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A UNITED Methodist Church reverend and four others died in an accident Wednesday night after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck.

The accident occurred around 9 pm along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the road traffic accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 12, 2025 at around 2055 hours at the 68 kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road," said Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"Five people were killed when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with four passengers on board rammed into the back of a stationary Iveco, 10-tonne truck.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Musami Hospital mortuary for post-mortem."

