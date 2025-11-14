Kenya, EU Sign Sh4.8bn Deals to Boost Green Transition and Climate Resilience

Nairobi — Kenya and the European Union on Thursday signed four major financing agreements worth Sh4.8 billion to support the country's green transition, strengthen climate resilience, and accelerate the shift toward a circular economy.

The agreements, formalized at Alliance Française in Nairobi, aim to enhance Kenya's capacity to combat climate change, restore degraded landscapes, conserve biodiversity, and expand green economic opportunities for communities in climate-vulnerable regions.

EU Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, Henriette Geiger, said the new commitments demonstrate the close alignment between Kenya and the EU on environmental priorities.

She highlighted Kenya's unique challenges in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), rising desertification, and pressures on wildlife and local livelihoods.

"Everything we do, we have to rethink in green terms," Geiger said, noting the EU's continued support for addressing the degradation of dryland ecosystems.

She also highlighted green innovation within EU member states, pointing to Belgium's net-zero embassy in Nairobi, which generates surplus clean energy fed into the national grid.

The signing comes ahead of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), scheduled for early December in Nairobi, where Kenya is expected to play a central leadership role in shaping global environmental policies.

Geiger expressed confidence that attending countries "can make good progress there for everybody concerned" and urged all partners to strengthen commitments to environmental transitions, saying, "We are all in the same boat."

One of the agreements provides Sh600 million to establish a robust legal foundation and an advanced Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system to track emissions and report progress on Kenya's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

32pc emissions cut by 2030

Linda Koskei, Director for Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the Ministry of Environment, said the MRV system is essential for Kenya to achieve its target of reducing emissions by 32 per cent by 2030 and 35 per cent between 2031 and 2035.

"The MRV+ system will enable us to meet our international obligations, build national and global trust, and track progress in our climate action, which is fundamental to the Paris Agreement," she said.

Koskei stressed that although Kenya contributes less than 0.1% of global emissions, the country faces disproportionate climate impacts, making credible reporting frameworks vital for attracting international support.

Another agreement commits Sh2.1 billion toward restoring the severely degraded Lake Baringo watershed, a project co-financed by the EU, Italy, and Germany.

Baringo Deputy Governor Felix Maiyo welcomed the investment, describing the lake as "once a haven of biodiversity, now facing existential threats."

The project, implemented by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and GIZ, will include tree planting, terracing, water conservation infrastructure, improved data collection, and community-based green livelihoods to foster ownership and environmental responsibility among local communities.

Climate-resilient livelihoods

Fabio Minniti of AICS said the initiative aligns with long-term Kenya-Italy cooperation, while GIZ Country Director Bodo Immink emphasized that climate-resilient livelihoods in agriculture, forestry, and livestock will be central to sustainable natural resource management.

A further Sh1.3 billion will support community conservancies and biodiversity protection in northern Kenya through a programme led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It will focus on regenerative green economies, inclusive governance, and community-led natural resource management.

The final agreement allocates Sh750 million for the "Switching Kenya Green" programme, implemented by Hivos and partners.

The initiative will help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises adopt sustainable production practices, access green financing, and generate green jobs.

Kennedy Mugochi, Regional Director of Hivos, said the initiative addresses interconnected pressures from biodiversity loss, rangeland degradation, invasive species, pastoral vulnerability, and resource-related conflicts.

"Our approach is rooted in integrated landscape management, recognizing that conservation, livelihoods, and governance must work together, not in isolation," Mugochi said.

"Key interventions will support community conservancies and promote community-led restoration."

The agreements mark a deepening of EU-Kenya collaboration, setting the stage for UNEA-7 and Kenya's continued leadership in global environmental governance.