Uganda: Airtel Money Partners With Juba Express to Boost Seamless Cross-Border Money Transfers

Kampala — Airtel Money has announced a landmark partnership with Juba Express, a licensed international payment service provider, launching seamless cross-border money transfer services directly accessible via the Airtel Money wallet.

This initiative significantly expands global reach and tackles the high cost of remittances for millions of Ugandans.

According to the World Bank's 2024 Migration and Development Brief, remittance inflows to Sub-Saharan Africa reached USD 54 billion in 2023. Uganda alone received approximately USD 1.2 billion, a figure that grew to USD 1.42 billion as of January 2024. These funds are a vital economic lifeline, supporting household expenses like education, healthcare, and small business investments.

The new Airtel Money-Juba Express service directly addresses this challenge by offering low-cost, real-time international transfers with transparent forex rates and simplified access through Airtel Money's USSD menu (dial 185# → Send Money → International Transfers → Juba Express).

Speaking during the product launch, Japeth Aritho, the Managing Director of Airtel Money, highlighted the timeliness of this product and "In an increasingly interconnected world, the need to send money across borders is more critical than ever. Whether it's a parent paying school fees, a family member supporting loved ones, or a business making crucial payments, cross-border transactions remain the lifeblood of our global community," Aritho stated. He added, "Through our partnership with Juba Express, we are taking Airtel Money beyond our borders, making international transfers faster, safer, and more affordable for our customers."

The new service is instant, secure, and borderless, giving customers unmatched convenience and reliability. Key features include Global Reach - Send money to over 120 countries directly to any wallet or bank account; Affordable Pricing - Enjoy low forex rates and transfer fees starting from UGX 120, with up to UGX 5 million transferable per transaction; Instant Access through the USSD 185# and Secure and Regulated: Backed by Airtel Money, regulated by the Bank of Uganda, and powered by licensed provider Juba Express.

Sitati Dawo from Juba Express commented on the significance of the collaboration for driving financial access and inclusion.

"At Juba Express, our goal has always been to connect communities through affordable, secure, and efficient money transfers," Sitati said, "Partnering with Airtel Money allows us to extend that promise to millions of Ugandans, empowering them to support loved ones, run businesses, and access opportunities across borders with confidence and ease."

Officials said that by integrating Juba Express into its platform, Airtel Money continues to strengthen Uganda's position as a leader in digital financial innovation, ensuring that every Ugandan, regardless of location, can participate in the global economy.

