Uganda: Rosoboronexport's Contracts With African Countries Worth Nearly $4 Bln

14 November 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Russia is cooperating the defense sphere with 46 out of 54 African countries, with Rosoboronexport's overall contract portfolio amounting to $4 billion, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"We are working with Rwanda, Uganda, with the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola - the geography of cooperation is quite impressive. We cooperate with 46 out of 54 African countries, with practically 90% of countries. And the performance indices are quite good for Africa. The portfolio includes various products worth $4 billion," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to Mikheyev, the company views the African market as very promising.

Rosoboronexport is Russia's only state-run exporter and importer of defense-related and dual products, services and technologies. On November, it marked its 25th anniversary. The company sells advanced Russian weapons and combat vehicles on the world market and accounts for 85% of supplies of defense-related products to Russia's partners.

