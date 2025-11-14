South Africa: Nzimande Mourns Passing of Prof Keo Shirley Motaung

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung.

Motaung served as the Chair of the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship at the Financial Research and Entrepreneurship Foundation - Nelson Mandela University Research Chair in Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion, where she led transformative research that connected innovation, commercialisation, and entrepreneurship.

Motaung has been described as a distinguished biomedical scientist, entrepreneur and visionary leader, whose contributions to science, innovation and women's empowerment have left an indelible mark on South Africa and beyond.

She was the founder and CEO of Global Health Biotech, which is best known for developing La-Africa Soother - a plant-based anti-inflammatory ointment made from indigenous medicinal plants.

The ointment effectively relieves muscle and joint aches, offering athletes and women a natural alternative for anti-inflammatory relief.

According to the Nzimande, Professor Keo, as she was affectionately known, was one of South Africa's most decorated black female scientists and academics.

"For over two decades, she dedicated her knowledge and skills to the advancement of higher education, scientific knowledge, entrepreneurship, and capacity building," Nzimande said.

As a scientist, the Minister said one of Motaung's seminal contributions was in stem cells, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

"As an academic visionary, she contributed to the training of thousands of young black scientists and researchers. She was particularly passionate about the development of young black female scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs."

In this area of her work, Nzimande said Motaung made a significant contribution to the country's development goals, particularly in creating jobs for young people and increasing the number of Black female graduates in STEAMI (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Innovation).

He also honoured the exceptional leader and patriot, who contributed to the country through various national and global organisations, including the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) Community of Practice for Entrepreneurship Research, and the Board of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

Motaung has received several prestigious national and international honours, including the Strategic African Women in Leadership (SAWIL) Trailblazers' Award, the Inventor of the Year Award from Tshwane University of Technology, the Institute of People Management (IPM) Business Leader of the Year Award, and the Distinguished Woman Scientist Award from the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In her work, the Minister stated that Motaung displayed an irrepressible commitment to impactful research and innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

"More fundamentally, she was driven by a deep commitment to change the lives of ordinary people through education, science and entrepreneurship.

"As a tribute to her selfless contribution to South Africa's development, we should use her legacy as inspiration to ensure that more black girls can fulfil their dreams of becoming scientists, academics, and entrepreneurs," the Minister said.

On behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as all entities in the National System of Innovation, the Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Motaung's children, family, friends and colleagues.