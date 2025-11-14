South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee Into SAPS Allegations Suspends Proceedings

14 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has suspended its proceedings, following unsatisfactory testimony from Mchunu Nkabinde.

Nkabinde is the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Minister of Police.

During Thursday's hearing, Nkabinde was unable to provide clarity on key matters, including the sequence of events relating to his contact with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

The committee found the evidence presented to be inconsistent and lacking in accuracy, particularly regarding matters that could have been easily verified through the Minister's official diary.

"The witness failed to provide clear and truthful responses to straightforward questions. Despite his senior position, he could not confirm basic calendar details and demonstrated no intention to be forthright with the committee," Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said on Thursday.

The committee resolved to discontinue the proceedings for the day and will consider rescheduling Nkabinde's appearance at a later stage.

The Parliamentary Legal Services team has been requested to advise on any potential consequences arising from the witness's conduct before the committee.

"The committee remains committed to executing its mandate in a thorough, fair and transparent manner. We expect all witnesses appearing before us to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

"The work of this committee is undertaken in the interests of the people of South Africa, and we will not allow the process to be undermined by unprepared or untruthful testimony," the chairperson said.

