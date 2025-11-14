South Africa: Major Progress in Gauteng Road Network Revamp

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport continues to make significant progress in upgrading, maintaining, and rehabilitating the provincial road network to enhance safety, accessibility, and economic connectivity across the province.

Major resurfacing and repair works have been completed in Boiketlong, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng, and Evaton North, improving road safety and reducing travel inefficiencies.

The department is also actively monitoring and repairing sinkholes along key provincial routes in partnership with technical experts to ensure structural stability and public safety.

"Our focus is on creating a transport system that connects communities, drives economic development, and enhances safety for every road user. These projects reflect our commitment to service delivery and accountability to the people of Gauteng," MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

During a recent oversight visit to the K60 Road in Sunninghill, the MEC reaffirmed the department's commitment to fast-tracking the project's completion.

Once finished, the K60 will ease congestion and boost local economic activity.

Other major projects currently underway include P122, K50, K54, D1814, and K175.

In preparation for the rainy season, the department has also concluded the procurement of service providers to support its five regional in-house maintenance teams.

This will strengthen the department's capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies such as flooding and road damage.