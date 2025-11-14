South Africa: NCOP Delegates to Address Service Delivery in Provinces

14 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are returning to their respective provinces next week, from 17 to 21 November 2025, to conduct oversight over service delivery projects as part of Provincial Week.

The 2025 Provincial Week, an annual flagship oversight and accountability programme of the NCOP, will take place under the theme "Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities."

Through the programme, the permanent delegates return to their respective provinces to assess progress in the delivery of basic services and engage communities on challenges affecting their daily lives. This underscores the NCOP's ongoing commitment to strengthening oversight and accountability as key priorities in improving the quality of life of all South Africans.

In line with Section 42(4) of the Constitution, which mandates the NCOP to represent provincial interests at the national level, delegates will use the week to interact with provincial executives and other stakeholders. These engagements aim to identify measures to enhance service delivery, promote accountability, and ensure that matters affecting provinces are effectively brought to the attention of the National Government.

Detailed programmes of each provincial delegation can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.parliament.gov.za/project-event-details/4261

For media interviews with Provincial Whips and delegation leaders, please contact:

Eastern Cape: Mr Sibongile Maputi - 081 052 6060

Free State: Ms Masego Dlula - 081 715 9398

Gauteng: Ms Malentsoe Magwagwa - 081 716 5824

KwaZulu-Natal: Mr Temba Gubula - 081 402 8307

Limpopo: Mr Justice Molafo - 081 424 0135

Mpumalanga: Mr Sakhile Mokoena - 081 705 2130

Northern Cape: Mr Abel Mputing - 081 705 5521

North West: Mr Malatswa Molepo - 081 512 7920

Western Cape: TBC

