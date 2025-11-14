South Africa: Select Committee On Social Services Calls for Urgent Intervention Following Oversight Visit to Northern Cape Health Facilities

press release

The Select Committee on Social Services has concluded its three-day oversight visit to health facilities in the Northern Cape to assess the state of healthcare infrastructure, staffing and service delivery across the province.

The committee visited several facilities including Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital, Beaconsfield Clinic and the New Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley; Tshwaragano District Hospital, Wrenchville Clinic and Kuruman Hospital in Kuruman; as well as Danielskuil and Delportshoop Clinics.

During the oversight, the committee made several concerning observations common to most facilities -- except for the New Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley. These included ageing infrastructure with limited space to accommodate patients, shortages of essential medicines, and significant staff shortages affecting service delivery.

The committee expressed serious concern over the impact of these challenges on the quality of healthcare provided to communities. It has called on the Northern Cape Department of Health to prioritise the problems faced by these facilities with urgency and to implement sustainable measures to strengthen the province's healthcare system.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Desery Fienies, emphasised that access to quality healthcare is a constitutional right and that urgent interventions are required to ensure that all citizens receive equitable and dignified healthcare services.

"The conditions observed during our oversight visit are unacceptable and must be addressed as a matter of urgency. The committee will continue to monitor progress to ensure that corrective actions are implemented," said Ms Fienies.

The committee will compile a comprehensive report on its findings and recommendations, which will be tabled in the National Council of Provinces for further deliberation and follow-up with the relevant authorities.