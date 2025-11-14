South Africa: Public Works Committee Calls for Measures to Curb Political Interference in Epwp Programme

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure has said that there is a need to address allegations of possible political interference in the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) from abuse associated with patronage in the recruitment of participants.

Members of the committee highlighted concerns emanating from across the country regarding the conduct and treatment of EPWP workers. The committee has received several complaints, and in some cases, members of the committee have observed concerning behaviour among EPWP participants.

The committee received a briefing from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) yesterday on the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) regarding beneficiaries training and how they proceed through the employment pipeline after completion of the programme.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Carol Phiri said: "EPW is one of the few government programmes that directly touches the lives of the most disadvantaged people across the country and has changed many lives. It is vital that it is properly managed and monitored."

It is also of utmost importance to be able to trace what happens to participants once they exit the programme and how they are supported to access further employment or opportunities, said Ms Phiri. The committee received a comprehensive report from the DPWI on the training of beneficiaries under the EPWP programme.

The committee noted that there still exists challenges where there are people who do not receive their stipends despite having worked and who are sent from pillar to post when enquiring about their payments. The committee recommended a standardisation of the payment process in the public employment programmes which will discourage people from jumping from one programme to the next.

The committee welcomed the DPWI's acknowledgement of the challenges facing the EPWP and its commitment to review current recruitment practices. The committee also urged the department to prioritise the welfare of participants by ensuring that all workers are provided with the necessary tools and equipment to carry out their duties effectively.

The committee noted that most of the problems within the EPWP arise from weak monitoring systems. The committee emphasised the need for stronger oversight to ensure that participants do the work they are employed to do and that the programme achieves its intended goals.