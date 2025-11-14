South Africa: Human Settlements to Conduct an Oversight Visit to Illegally Occupied Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Green Point

13 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements will tomorrow visit the Helen Bowden Nurses Home, which has been illegally occupied Reclaim the City. The visit follows Reclaim the City's numerous approaches to the committee to ventilate the issue of the lack of inner-city affordable housing opportunities in the City of Cape Town.

"The committee has long advocated for spatial redress, especially in the context of the cost of proximity to economic, work opportunities and spatial transformation. Despite this, the committee doesn't encourage illegality, but constructive interaction to find resolutions to shortcomings," said Mr Nocks Seabi, the Chairperson of the committee.

The illegal occupation of Helen Bowden Nurses Home and the current living conditions and the protracted legal process to evict the occupants are behind the committee's visit. During the oversight, the committee will interact with the occupants, the Western Cape Provincial Government and the City of Cape Town.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Helen Bowden Nurses Home, Green Point, Cape Town

