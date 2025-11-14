Sudan: Northern State Hosts 57,000 IDPs From Darfur and Kordofan in Two Camps

Al-Dabbah, Northern State, 13-11-2025 (SUNA) -- The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner (HAC) in Al-Dabba Locality, Dr. Kawthar Jaafar, said that the number of people displaced by the events in both Darfur and Kordofan has reached about 57,000 across the state's two camps: Azhari Khalafallah Camp in Al-Afadd and Al-Dabba town.

She explained that the displaced persons (IDPs) endured extremely harsh conditions during their journey to Northern State as they fled the abuses and violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. Many arrived with shrapnel wounds, fractures, and other injuries, while a significant number of children are suffering from malnutrition, stressing the urgent need for specialist doctors, noting that some injured individuals require mobility aids.

Dr. Kawthir Jaafar told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that 200 families were received before the fall of El-Fashir, and that the number later increased to 650 families, totaling 32,000 individuals. She added that more newcomers are expected in the coming days, noting that 50,000 people fled the events in El-Fashir, while 7,000 others fled violence in Darfur and Kordofan.

According to Dr. Kawthar Jaafar, about 500 tents have been provided in the first phase, with another 500 in the second phase. She stated that all essential food, medical supplies, and sustainable water sources are being secured. The Northern State Water Authority has already begun implementing the water project.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, she noted that there is still no clear plan regarding the schooling of displaced children, although consultations and commitments are underway. The two camps host approximately 250 school-aged children and 310 preschool-aged children.

For his part, Al-Hassan Ibrahim, head of the Services and Emergency Committee at Azhari Khalafallah Camp in Al-Afadd, said that seven committees have been formed to organize camp operations, including services, health, social workers, legal aid, media, and environmental management. He said several food baskets covering a full month, along with other shelter and medical supplies, have been provided by various organizations, foremost among them Qatar Charity and Sadaqat. The number of families in the camp has now reached 152.

He added that President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, had previously instructed during his visit to the camp that water services must be sustained. A high-quality borehole is now being drilled in coordination with the Northern State Water Authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Northern State Minister of Culture and Information, Al-Bagir Okasha, praised the initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism in dispatching a media convoy to review the conditions of displaced persons fleeing militia violations in both Darfur and Kordofan. He said the media faced major challenges during the Battle of Dignity, affirming that Northern State's doors remain open to welcome IDPs, pledging that the state will provide all necessary services until they return to their homes and every inch of the homeland is liberated from rebellion.

The state's Minister of Information, the Al-Dabba Locality Security Committee, and the head of the Popular Resistance, Azhari Al-Mubarak, held an official reception for the media delegation as part of its visit to the camps hosting those displaced from Darfur and Kordofan.