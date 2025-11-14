Sudan: Gadarif University Vice-Chancellor Meets Windle Trust International Delegation

Gadarif — The Vice-Chancellor of Gadarif University, Professor Ibtisam Al-Tayib Al-Jak, met on Thursday with a delegation from Windle Trust International.

The meeting was attended by the Representative of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the state, the University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and the Dean of Student Affairs.

The two sides discussed potential areas of cooperation in general and higher education.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Vice-Chancellor briefed the delegation on the university's capabilities and its future plans in higher education, research, and community service.

The Windle Trust International delegation outlined the organization's programs supporting scholarships for refugee and internally displaced students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Professor Ibtisam Al-Jak expressed the university's readiness to collaborate on projects that support the development of education and improve its quality. She emphasized the importance of partnerships with national and international organizations to strengthen institutional capacity.

The delegation affirmed its interest in partnering with Gadarif University, noting that the institution will serve as a starting point for expanding scholarship opportunities for refugee and displaced students.

The Representative of the Humanitarian Aid Commission highlighted the importance of cooperation between the university and the organization, stating that the Commission supports initiatives aimed at developing the education sector.