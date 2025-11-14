Sudan: Bahri Security Committee Conducts Night Tour to Assess Readiness of Local Checkpoints

14 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen security and preparedness, the Security Committee of Bahri Locality, headed by the Executive Director of the Locality, Abdelrahman Ahmed Abdelrahman, conducted a late-night inspection tour covering several locality-affiliated security checkpoints.

The tour aimed to assess the operational readiness of these checkpoints, review on-ground workflow, verify the efficiency of equipment, and ensure full preparedness to respond to various tasks and situations.

This field tour reflects the Committee's continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and performance, and to reinforcing security across the locality's jurisdiction.

